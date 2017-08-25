Play

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Puts up 49 yards Thursday

Landry caught two of four targets for 49 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Only two of the targets came from starting quarterback Jay Cutler, with one going for a 17-yard gain and the other falling incomplete deep down the field. While DeVante Parker has a real chance to end Landry's two-year run as the team target leader and three-year run as the receptions leader, Landry might also benefit from Cutler's presence by increasing his average target depth.

