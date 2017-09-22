Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Questionable for Week 3
Landry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup with the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Landry progressed from a DNP on Wednesday to full participant by Friday, making his game-day designation a bit puzzling. While his status for Sunday's game likely isn't really in question, it still bears monitoring in advance of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, especially because the Jets have surrendered a league-worst five total touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
