Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Racks up 99 yards
Landry snagged 10 of 13 targets for 99 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo.
The 10 catches marked a season high for Landry. Turnovers effectively doomed Miami's chances at the playoffs, and it'll be interesting to see how the team responds with little left to play for against Kansas City and Buffalo to close out the season. If there is someone worth depending on, however, it's Landry. The fourth-year receiver has caught at least five passes in every game this season and is already three scores above his previous career high. Expect him to feast on a weak Kansas City pass defense next weekend.
