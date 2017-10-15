Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Reaches end zone versus Falcons
Landry caught eight of 14 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Landry mustered just 7.8 yards per reception in this one, but a seven-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter gave him a respectable stat line for the day. While he's been peppered with targets from Jay Cutler all season, Landry's production had yet to really take off due to a lack of significant yardage totals or touchdowns. He's now scored in back-to-back games, however, and should experience a bump in fantasy value if his red-zone usage remains at this level. Landry will look to continue his recent success next week against the Jets.
