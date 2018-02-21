Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Receives franchise tag

Landry will sign the Dolphins' franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a $16 million non-exclusive tag, meaning the wideout could still sign an offer sheet with another team but that team would have to forfeit two first-round picks to the Dolphins, a move that is highly unlikely. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a season in which he registered an NFL-leading 112 catches to go along with 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. Landry's rookie contract ended after the 2017 season, which would have made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.