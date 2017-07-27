Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Reports for start of camp
Landry is on the field Thursday for the first day of Dolphins training camp, The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Landry hopes to sign an extension without using a holdout as leverage. His agent said in June that any contract talks will have to take place before Week 1, as the 24-year-old receiver doesn't want to be distracted once the regular season begins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Has yet to receive extenstion offer•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Won't discuss extension once season begins•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Attends workouts•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Extension expected over offseason•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Leads Dolphins receivers in wild-card loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Tallies 76 receiving yards, TD in Week 17 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...