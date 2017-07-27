Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Reports for start of camp

Landry is on the field Thursday for the first day of Dolphins training camp, The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Landry hopes to sign an extension without using a holdout as leverage. His agent said in June that any contract talks will have to take place before Week 1, as the 24-year-old receiver doesn't want to be distracted once the regular season begins.

