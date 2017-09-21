Play

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Returns to practice

Landry (knee) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Landry "got banged up a little bit in the last game," per coach Adam Gase, but the wideout's ailment is not considered serious and we'd expect him to be fine for Sunday's game against the Jets.

