Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Scores in Monday's defeat
Landry caught five of 10 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-21 loss to the Panthers.
Landry hauled in a nine-yard touchdown on Miami's final offensive series to salvage an otherwise forgettable outing. In truth, Landry's performance was representative of his standard this season, as he's caught at least five passes in all nine games yet topped 50 yards just three times. With a tally of five touchdowns now, however, his ability to find the end zone has complemented his ability to move the sticks.
