Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Scores twice against Patriots

Landry caught all eight of his targets for 46 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Landry did his usual work on underneath routes, but Monday's display also included him scoring twice for the first time since October of 2015. Trailing only Antonio Brown in receptions, Landry caught a pass in the flat before powering through a defender for a five-yard touchdown during the second quarter. Then, in the second half, he uncovered in the end zone for a four-yard score. In doing so, Landry's touchdown total (eight) this season now matches that of his previous two campaigns combined. For someone that's topped 65 yards just four times through 13 games, that newfound scoring punch has made Landry a more well-rounded fantasy contributor, boosting his already-impressive stock.