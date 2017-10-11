Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Set to meet with NFL on Oct. 24
Landry, who was cleared in late September of domestic battery charges stemming from an April incident, is scheduled to meet with the league office Oct. 24, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
While all appears to be clear on the legal front for Landry, it appears the NFL is still continuing to investigate the wideout's off-field activity from this past offseason. Once Landry's meeting with the NFL concludes, it should become more clear whether or not he'll be subject to any league discipline. With 43 targets through four games, Landry is seeing plenty of volume in the passing game, but it's translated to a fairly modest 30 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown. Landry's 7.0 yards per reception lags well behind the career-best 12.1 mark he submitted in 2016.
