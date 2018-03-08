Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Signs franchise tender
Landry signed his franchise tender for the 2018 season Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Though Landry is officially on the Dolphins' books for next season at a salary figure of approximately $16 million, it's far from guaranteed that he'll remain on the roster in the coming weeks. Miami has gained little traction to date in its negotiations with Landry, who is seeking a longer-term deal, and it appears the team is ready to turn its attention to exploring the trade market for the wideout. According to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, Landry is believed to be seeking a new contract in the neighborhood of the $14.5 million in average annual salary and $30 million guaranteed Green Bay's Davante Adams received in December. Other teams in need of an upgrade at receiver with more tenable cap situations could be willing to meet Landry's demands, so expect the Dolphins to aggressively engage potential suitors while Landry remains the top commodity on the market before free agency opens March 14.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: In talks for trade•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Agrees to franchise tag•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Granted ability to seek trade•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Receives franchise tag•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Progress in contract talks•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not open to hometown discount•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...