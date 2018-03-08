Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Signs franchise tender

Landry signed his franchise tender for the 2018 season Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Landry is officially on the Dolphins' books for next season at a salary figure of approximately $16 million, it's far from guaranteed that he'll remain on the roster in the coming weeks. Miami has gained little traction to date in its negotiations with Landry, who is seeking a longer-term deal, and it appears the team is ready to turn its attention to exploring the trade market for the wideout. According to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, Landry is believed to be seeking a new contract in the neighborhood of the $14.5 million in average annual salary and $30 million guaranteed Green Bay's Davante Adams received in December. Other teams in need of an upgrade at receiver with more tenable cap situations could be willing to meet Landry's demands, so expect the Dolphins to aggressively engage potential suitors while Landry remains the top commodity on the market before free agency opens March 14.