Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Subject of investigation
According to coach Adam Gase, the Dolphins are aware that Landry is being investigated for battery, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Landry's alleged battery involves the mother of his child and is something the Dolphins have known about since it arose months ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Landry reportedly cooperated with police when they came to look into the situation and was not prosecuted at the time. The wideout remains under investigation, however, and Miami is aware of the ongoing matter.
