Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Successful downfield in loss
Landry brought in six of 11 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He also gained 20 yards on two punt returns.
Landry hauled in a season-long 49-yard pass on his way to a 15.8 YPC, his highest such figure in a game this season. The fourth-year pro also exceeded his high-water mark in receiving yards on the season while logging a touchdown reception for the third straight week, and sixth time in the last seven contests. Landry continues to be peppered with targets irrespective of who's behind center, keeping him highly valuable in all formats. He'll look to keep surging in a Week 12 divisional clash against the Patriots.
