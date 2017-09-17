Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Suits up Sunday

Landry (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Landry popped up on the Dolphins' Week 2 injury report Friday after being listed as a limited participant in practice and was deemed questionable for Sunday's tilt. Subsequent reports revealed that the wideout experienced some swelling in his knee after Thursday's practice session, but the issue has evidently settled down to the point that, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's not expected to impact Landry in his 2017 regular-season debut.