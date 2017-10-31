Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Unlikely to be traded
Although his name has been thrown about in rumors, Landry is unlikely to be traded before the deadline Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins made a surprising deal earlier Tuesday when they dealt Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick but the asking price for Landry is said to begin with a first-round selection and possibly even more. With that asking price Landry is likely to remain in Miami for the remainder of the season.
