Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Wants to stay in Miami
Landry stated Wednesday that he would like to play for the Dolphins next season, Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Landry is in the final year of his contract and can become a free agent in March if the Dolphins don't hit him with a transition or franchise tag. On the season Landry has quieted talks about his inability to score touchdowns as he has a career high eight but his yardage total however will end up being his lowest since his rookie season with 895 yards going into the finale Sunday versus Buffalo. Landry will likely want to be paid as if he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but whether or not the Dolphins feel the same will likely determine if he stays in south Florida next year.
