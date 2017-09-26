Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Will not face charges
Landry will not face charges from a potential domestic battery incident this past April, Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
While that's good news on the legal front, we have seen time and time again that the NFL doesn't need the legal system to punish a player for them to do so. Landry has 19 receptions for 126 yards so far this season and is a must play this week as the Dolphins travel to London to play the Saints.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Brings in six receptions Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Active Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Expected to play against the Jets•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Knee issue downplayed•
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...