Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Will not face charges

Landry will not face charges from a potential domestic battery incident this past April, Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

While that's good news on the legal front, we have seen time and time again that the NFL doesn't need the legal system to punish a player for them to do so. Landry has 19 receptions for 126 yards so far this season and is a must play this week as the Dolphins travel to London to play the Saints.