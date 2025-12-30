Marshall logged eight tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses (one interception) during the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie fifth-rounder recorded season highs with eight tackles and 57 defensive snaps Sunday, and he logged the first interception of his NFL career after jumping in front of a deep pass from Baker Mayfield that was intended for Jalen McMillan late in the second quarter. Marshall has stepped into a more prominent role in the Dolphins' secondary as of late, coinciding with the absences of Storm Duck (knee - IR) and JuJu Brents (foot - IR). Marshall will look to finish his first NFL season strong this Sunday against the Patriots.