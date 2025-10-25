Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (hamstring) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Marshall logged a week of limited practice sessions after he was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but he won't return in Week 8. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Week 9, when the Dolphins host the Ravens.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Practice window opens•
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Out for Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Considered week-to-week•
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Won't return Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Questionable to return Thursday•