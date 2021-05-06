McCourty agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McCourty reunites with coach Brian Flores, once his defensive coordinator in New England, to Miami with depth behind top cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. The 12-year veteran will bring invaluable experience to an otherwise very young Dolphins secondary.
More News
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Willing to rotate positions•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Signed through 2020•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Won't play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Draws questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Logs limited session•