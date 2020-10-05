Sanders converted all five field-goal attempts during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Miami's offense was extremely inefficient in the red zone Week 4, resulting in Sanders getting more field goal opportunities than he had in the last three games combined. The third-year pro remains perfect on the year, and he had a long of 45 yards Sunday. Sanders always carries the risk of turning in just one or two field-goal attempts in a contest, but he's now delivered a glimpse of the ceiling his accuracy can provide when given the opportunity.
