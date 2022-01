Sanders converted 23 of 31 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra-point tries across 17 appearances in 2021.

Sanders' spectacular 92 percent field-goal conversion rate from 2020 fell to just 74 percent in 2021, though he remained exceptional in terms of extra points. The Dolphins will bring in competition for Sanders this offseason, at the very least, though there isn't a potential out written into his contract until 2023.