Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Active as expected Week 16
Sanders (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.
This merely serves as official confirmation of what was already expected, as coach Brian Flores had stated he expected Sanders to play, and the Dolphins had not brought in any other placekickers as a contingency plan. Sanders will thus be available to face a Bengals squad that's allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to kickers (8.6) in standard scoring formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Should play despite questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Turns in limited session Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Comes down to earth•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Sets franchise record in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Scores via trick play•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Flawless in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...