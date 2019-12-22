Play

Sanders (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.

This merely serves as official confirmation of what was already expected, as coach Brian Flores had stated he expected Sanders to play, and the Dolphins had not brought in any other placekickers as a contingency plan. Sanders will thus be available to face a Bengals squad that's allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to kickers (8.6) in standard scoring formats.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends