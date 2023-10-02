Sanders converted both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills. He did not attempt a field goal.
Sanders also didn't attempt a field goal during Week 3's 70-20 blowout win over the Broncos, though in that contest he converted 10 extra-point tries. The Dolphins' offense could be in line to return to a more normal game script Week 5 versus the Giants, so Sanders' amount of field-goal attempts could also stabilize.
