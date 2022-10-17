Sanders converted one of two field-goal tries and his sole extra-point attempt during Sunday's 4-16 loss to the Vikings.

Sanders has now missed from 50-plus yards out in three straight weeks, all of which have been contests that saw Miami's offense struggle due to in-game quarterback injuries. The team should have Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) back under center versus the Steelers in Week 7, so there's optimism that the offense gets right, giving Sanders more stable opportunities.