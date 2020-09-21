Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Bills.

Sanders made a kick from 52 yards just before halftime, and he then nailed his final try from 45 yards on the first drive of the fourth quarter. The third-year pro is perfect on the year through two contests, he could see a slight uptick in opportunities against the Jaguars on Thursday if the contest pans out as a low-scoring affair.