Sanders converted all four of his field-goal tries and his sole extra-point attempt during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Bengals.
Sanders made the most of a messy game that saw five players ejected late, as he accounted for 13 of 19 points on offense for Miami. With 28 field goals through 12 contests, Sanders has already surpassed his previous career-high mark.
