Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 56-19 loss to Baltimore.

Sanders converted field goals from 38 and 27 yards out Sunday, but as the Ravens' lead slowly expanded, Miami was forced to pursue touchdowns more aggressively and forsake the kicking game. As long as the Dolphins are able to keep Week 18's crucial divisional matchup against Buffalo closer, Sanders should see more scoring opportunities. In seven appearances since the Dolphins' bye, Sanders has averaged 2.7 field-goal tries per game.