Sanders converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets.

Sanders accounted for all of Miami's offensive points during the Week 18 divisional win, an victory that allowed the team to clinch a spot in the wild-card round versus the Bills. Across 17 appearances in the 2022 regular season, Sanders converted 26 of 32 field-goal tries and 41 of 44 extra-point attempts.