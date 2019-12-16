Play

Sanders made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

While Sanders didn't match Week 14's explosion of eight field-goal attempts, he turned in a solid fantasy performance during Sunday's loss. He's got an advantageous matchup against the Bengals on deck Week 16.

