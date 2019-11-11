Sanders made all three field-goal attempts and his sole extra-point try during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Sanders had his best game of the season Sunday, converting all three of his field-goal tries from 47, 48, and 48 yards out. Miami's offense has proven somewhat more consistent as of late, so Sanders could be worth fantasy consideration Week 11 against a Bills' defense known for stinginess in the red zone.