Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Comes up clutch in win
Sanders made all three field-goal attempts and his sole extra-point try during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.
Sanders had his best game of the season Sunday, converting all three of his field-goal tries from 47, 48, and 48 yards out. Miami's offense has proven somewhat more consistent as of late, so Sanders could be worth fantasy consideration Week 11 against a Bills' defense known for stinginess in the red zone.
