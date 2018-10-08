Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Converts 42-yarder
Sanders made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.
Though Sanders is perfect on field goals for the season, the rookie kicker has just three attempts, making him undesirable in fantasy leagues. Unless his opportunities dramatically increase, explore other kicking options.
