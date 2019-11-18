Play

Sanders made both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 37-20 divisional loss to the Bills.

Sanders has now logged four games without a field-goal attempt in 10 contests. His lack of opportunities Sunday came due to Miami's offense stalling with regularity, as has been the norm this season. The second-year pro isn't worth fantasy consideration heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.

