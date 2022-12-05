Sanders converted his only field-goal try and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.
Sanders didn't see many scoring opportunities in a contest that saw Miami's offense struggle for much of the game. It was a somewhat predictable outcome, with the Dolphins down both starting tackles against one of the league's most ferocious defensive fronts. Sanders will hope for a more favorable script Week 14 versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in blowout win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Whiffs on two extra points•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Shortest miss of career•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Flawless in narrow win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in Sunday night win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Another long miss•