Sanders missed his only field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 23-21 loss to New England.
Sanders failed to convert a 51-yard attempt in a divisional loss that saw Miami fall by just two points, now putting him at just 1-for-5 on 50-plus yard field-goal tries this season. He will attempt to record more production versus the Jets in Week 18.
