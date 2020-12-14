Sanders converted two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Kansas City.
Sanders missed just his second kick of the season Sunday, but the lack of those three points proved key as Tua Tagovailoa's last-minute comeback heroics came up short. Still, Sanders produced a palpable fantasy performance, and he's been a reliable option all season. Next Sunday's divisional contest against the Patriots presents the kicker with a daunting matchup, though.
