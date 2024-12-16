Sanders converted both of his field-goal tries but missed his only extra-point attempt during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Sanders missed just his second PAT of the year during Sunday's loss, making him 20-for-22 on extra-point attempts across 14 appearances. In terms of field goals, Sanders is now a solid 28-for-32. Sanders has logged at least two-field goal attempts in 12 of 14 appearances this season, providing him with a solid fantasy floor heading into a tough Week 16 game against the 49ers at home.