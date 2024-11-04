Sanders made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Buffalo.

Sanders made multiple field goals for his second straight contest in Week 9, further demonstrating his accuracy on short kicks this season. The Dolphins' offense appears to be back on track with Tua Tagovailoa under center again, and Sanders will get the benefit of kicking indoors in Week 10 against the Rams.