Sanders converted three of four field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Chargers.
Sanders' first miss of the season went wide right from 47 yards out in the fourth quarter, but he still boasts a 95 percent field-goal conversion rate on the year. He's seen multiple field-goal tries in four of the last six games.
