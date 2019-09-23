Sanders made two of three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Sanders missed a field-goal try from 47 yards out during the first quarter, but the second-year pro managed to convert his next two attempts of the day. Miami's offense has significantly struggled through three games this season, and Sanders isn't likely to receive the opportunities necessary to achieve fantasy relevance as long as that trend continues.

