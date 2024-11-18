Share Video

Sanders made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-19 win versus the Raiders.

Sanders made multiple field goals without missing a kick for his fourth straight contest in Week 11, including a 46-yarder to put Miami up 34-19 with less than two minutes remaining to play. He'll look to stay hot when the Dolphins host the Patriots in Week 12.

