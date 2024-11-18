Sanders made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-19 win versus the Raiders.
Sanders made multiple field goals without missing a kick for his fourth straight contest in Week 11, including a 46-yarder to put Miami up 34-19 with less than two minutes remaining to play. He'll look to stay hot when the Dolphins host the Patriots in Week 12.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in prime-time win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Faultless in road loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in Week 8 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Misses 54-yarder in loss to Colts•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Solid in narrow win over Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Does job in loss•