Sanders made both his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Patriots.

Sanders played his part perfectly during Sunday's upset divisional win. He finishes the season having converted 23 of 30 field-goal tries and 29 of 30 extra-point attempts across 16 contests, though it's worth noting that seven of his field goals came Week 14 against the Jets. Sanders also caught a touchdown Week 13 via a fourth-and-goal trick play. The New Mexico product remains under contract in Miami through 2021.