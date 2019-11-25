Play

Sanders made his only field-goal try and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns.

Sanders continues to be serviceable for the Dolphins this season, but he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration due to the team's inconsistent performance on offense. The second-year pro has a tough matchup against the Eagles on deck Week 13.

