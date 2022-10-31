Sanders converted his only field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions.

Sanders did all that was asked of him in Sunday's narrow win, a game that saw the Dolphins trailing by a two-score deficit and playing catchup early. Miami's offense will take on a Bears defense Week 9 which just allowed 49 points to the Cowboys, so Sanders could be see ample scoring opportunities.

