Sanders converted his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Sanders has back-to-back games with just one field-goal attempt, a pattern that coincides with Tua Tagovailoa's recent struggles on offense. The Dolphins have a tough matchup against the Bills on deck Week 15, so if the offense isn't able to get back on track fantasy managers may want to look for a starting option other than Sanders.