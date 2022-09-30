Sanders converted three of four field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try during Thursday's 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
Sanders' only missed field-goal try came from 50-plus yards out and with significant wind, but it was good to see him receive increased opportunities. In Miami's previous two games, Sanders had been limited to just extra-point conversions. The Dolphins are looking ahead to a divisional matchup against the Jets in Week 5.
