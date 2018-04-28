Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Headed to Miami

The Dolphins selected Sanders in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Sanders only made 25-of-35 field goal attempts during his New Mexico career, but perhaps the Dolphins were drawn toward leg strength that gives grounds for further projection. He's on the only kicker on the Miami roster for now.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories