Sanders made one of three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

Sanders' accuracy has usually been reliable through his short career, so the second-year pro's Week 4 performance was somewhat uncharacteristic. It's worth noting that each of Sanders' misses came from at least 50 yards out. On a brighter note, Sanders has now logged two consecutive games with three field-goal tries, and he appears to be seeing an increase in his weekly opportunities.