Sanders converted both of his field-goal tries and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Sanders is now the only kicker in the league with at least 12 field-goal tries and zero misses, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, and both his conversions during Sunday's contest came from 50 or more yards out. The third-year pro hasn't seen the sort of consistent weekly volume that propel him into the mix as a high-end fantasy option, but his accuracy nonetheless provides legitimate value.