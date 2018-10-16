Sanders converted on all three of his field goals from 25, 47 and 50 yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Sanders played a key role in the Dolphins' surprising win Sunday, as his third and final kick was the team's game-winner in overtime. It was by far Sanders' most impressive performance of the season, but the Dolphins' offense hasn't allowed the kicker to get consistent work so far this season, making him a less desirable fantasy option.